Posted on by Jason Easley

Trump’s Rally Caused A Massive Coronavirus Outbreak In His Campaign

The number of Trump campaign staffers who have tested positive for the coronavirus has risen to eight with more infections expected.

NBC News’s Geoff Bennett tweeted:

Trump insisted on holding a rally that nobody showed up to, and all he got out of it was days of bad media coverage and a presidential campaign that is now infected with the coronavirus.

Joe Biden is right not to hold rallies.

Trump has just proven that the pandemic is still surging. Everything that health officials warned about before the rally is coming true.

At least six staffers on the Trump campaign have been infected with the virus.

Trump and Mike Pence may have also been exposed.

Trump didn’t require masks and social distancing at his rally, and now he has a presidential campaign that is being ravaged by the coronavirus.