Trump’s Rally Caused A Massive Coronavirus Outbreak In His Campaign

The number of Trump campaign staffers who have tested positive for the coronavirus has risen to eight with more infections expected.

NBC News’s Geoff Bennett tweeted:

NEWS: Two additional Trump campaign staffers who worked on the Tulsa rally have tested positive for coronavirus. “These staff members attended the rally but were wearing masks during the entire event," Trump campaign communications director @TimMurtaugh tells @albamonica — Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) June 22, 2020

This brings the total number of coronavirus-infected Tulsa rally staffers to at least eight. As NBC previously reported, at least two of them are U.S. Secret Service members. — Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) June 22, 2020

These additional staffers were only tested *after* the Tulsa rally as a precaution for flying home. The number of coronavirus-infected staffers is expected to rise, campaign and law enforcement officials tell @albamonica. — Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) June 22, 2020

Trump insisted on holding a rally that nobody showed up to, and all he got out of it was days of bad media coverage and a presidential campaign that is now infected with the coronavirus.

Joe Biden is right not to hold rallies.

Trump has just proven that the pandemic is still surging. Everything that health officials warned about before the rally is coming true.

At least six staffers on the Trump campaign have been infected with the virus.

Trump and Mike Pence may have also been exposed.

Trump didn’t require masks and social distancing at his rally, and now he has a presidential campaign that is being ravaged by the coronavirus.