Biden: Trump’s Upcoming Arizona Rally is “Reckless and Irresponsible”

In a letter addressed to the Arizona Republic, presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden called President Donald Trump’s upcoming rally in Phoenix “reckless and irresponsible.” Trump will also travel to Yuma to observe the construction of the border wall he made the cornerstone of his first presidential campaign.

“Instead of doing the hard work needed to solve the public health and economic crises facing America, Donald Trump remains focused on his expensive, ineffective and wasteful ‘wall’ on our Southern Border,” Biden said.

“Make no mistake: this visit is a distraction,” he added. “It’s a distraction from Donald Trump’s failed response to combat the spread of COVID-19. It’s a distraction from his failure to get Americans — including many in Arizona — the testing we need. It’s a distraction from his inability to offer a concrete, effective reopening plan that’s rooted in science and public health. It’s a distraction from his corrupt recovery that failed to get small businesses and working families the resources they needed to weather this pandemic.”

The president’s visit comes after a highly controversial rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma that state health officials explicitly cautioned citizens from attending and as Arizona has seen coronavirus cases and deaths rise since it reopened its economy.

At least 1,342 Arizonians have died during the coronavirus pandemic thus far and yesterday the state reported 2,196 positive cases.

Biden has scaled back campaign events in comparison. Last week, the president mocked his opponent for holding an event that adhered to social distancing guidelines.