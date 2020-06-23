Kamala Harris Destroys John Cornyn As He Trolls Her On Police Reform

Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) tried to troll Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) on the police reform bill and it did not go well at all for Republicans.

Cornyn tried to claim that Democrats were blocking their anti-lynching bill, and Harris responded, “Absolutely not, and I think it is important that we not distract the American people from the task at hand. We can not pull out a specific component of this bill and leave everything else in the garbage bin, and that is the logical, and actual, and practical conclusion of where you’re going with the suggestion.”

Video:

Two minutes of Kamala Harris roasting the hell out of John Cornyn, Rand Paul, and the Republican policing bill. pic.twitter.com/H0diMVq4x0 — VK (@votekamala) June 23, 2020

Cornyn came back for more and claimed that Democrats were trying to hold the negotiations behind closed doors, and Harris responded, “Indeed, that is the beauty of the Judiciary Committee. Our meetings are public meetings.”

Video of Sen. Harris’s full remarks:

About to speak out on the Senate floor against the Republican's totally inadequate policing bill. It fails to meet the immediate needs of this moment—I urge my colleagues to support our Justice in Policing Act instead. Tune in here to watch. https://t.co/EThzcnaJPF — Kamala Harris (@SenKamalaHarris) June 23, 2020

The Cornyn exchange is in the last 6-7 minutes of her full remarks.

If the Biden campaign needed any more convincing that Kamala Harris should be on the ticket, they got it on the Senate floor. Sen. Harris can more than handle herself against anything that Republicans might throw at her during the campaign. Mike Pence would be nothing more than a puddle of goo against her on the debate stage.

Senator Harris showed once again why she is the logical choice to be Joe Biden’s running mate.