Sweating, Rambling Trump Launches Into Racist Tirade Over The Coronavirus

Donald Trump was in usual form during a mask-free campaign rally in the coronavirus hot spot of Arizona on Tuesday, at one point spiraling into a racist ramble over how the virus got its name.

“There’s never been anything where they have so many names,” Trump said of the coronavirus. “I could give you 19 or 20 names for that, right?”

The sweating, unhinged president suggested several names for the virus, including “Wuhan,” “Kung flu,” and “the China flu.”

He also admitted that he doesn’t know what the “19” in COVID-19 means.

Video:

Trump once against refers to coronavirus with the racist “Kung Flu” moniker, prompting huge cheers from his Turning Point Action audience. He then expresses confusion about what the “19” in “Covid-19” stands for. pic.twitter.com/bDsNFA2yvB — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 23, 2020

An excerpt of Trump’s racist tirade:

You ever notice – I said the other night. Did anybody see my speech the other night, on Saturday night? What I said the other night, there’s never been anything where they have so many names. I could give you 19 or 20 names for that, right? It’s got all different names. Wuhan. Wuhan was catching on. Coronavirus, right? Kung flu. Kung flu. COVID. COVID-19. Covid. I say what’s the 19? COVID-19. Some people can’t explain what the 19 — give me. COVID-19. I said that’a an odd name. I could give you many, many names. Some people call it the Chinese flu, the China flu. … I’ve never seen anything like it, but here’s the story: We are going to be stronger than ever before and it’s going to be soon.

“Clearly, he is falling apart”

This type of behavior is abhorrent for any human being. But the fact that this is the way a president of the United States is conducting himself in the middle of a deadly pandemic is appalling.

As former GOP strategist Steve Schmidt said in response to Trump’s racist ramble on Tuesday, “Clearly, he is falling apart. He is addled.”

These dueling crises – a pandemic followed by a disastrous economic downturn – have brought into focus just how unfit this man is.

Donald Trump is incapable of being anything but a racist troll.

