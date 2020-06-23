Trump Self Destructs And Says He Wasn’t Kidding About Slowing Down Virus Testing

Trump doubled down and admitted that he wasn’t kidding when he said that he told his administration to slow down coronavirus testing.

The exchange outside the White House:

Reporter: Were you just kidding, or do you have a plan to slow down testing?

Trump: I don’t kid. Let me make it clear. We have got the greatest testing program anywhere in the world. We test better than anybody in the world, our tests are the best in the world. And we have the most of them. By having more tests, we find more cases.



Video:

Trump blows up the Republican efforts to defend him by admitting that he wasn't kidding about slowing down coronavirus testing. pic.twitter.com/Wt7FMtJckQ — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) June 23, 2020

The coronavirus is the crisis that Trump can’t talk his way out of. Trump can’t end testing and pretend like it is gone. He can’t wish it away.

The President’s ego won’t let him say that he was joking about slowing down virus testing, because the truth is that he wasn’t joking. Trump has ordered the federal government to hoard testing supplies and tests. States have to hide their purchases of testing supplies from the Trump administration to avoid seizure.

Trump was never interested in stopping the virus. His endgame has always been to cook the books by ending testing, and then proclaiming the pandemic over.

With cases surging in more than half of the country, Donald Trump wants to shut down testing. Trump’s comments weren’t a joke. They were the words of a criminal confessing his crimes.

