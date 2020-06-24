China Gives Trump Big Bucks As They Want Him Reelected

One of Trump’s attacks on Biden just died as the Chinese have donated massive sums of money to help Donald Trump get reelected in 2020.

The Wall Street Journal reported:

Soon after Donald Trump took office, people with ties to the Chinese state poured hundreds of thousands of dollars into his re-election bid to get close to and potentially influence the new president.

The effort had early success in gaining access for those involved, helping them meet the president or top Republicans at fundraisers or at an internal GOP leadership meeting. It reveals how China seeks to build inroads into U.S. politics, gather information on U.S. leaders and if possible affect policy-making.

Several of those involved worked closely with China’s national-security apparatus, including organizations linked to its military, and briefed prominent Chinese political figures about their efforts.

….

The Journal also examined campaign-finance records for Mrs. Clinton’s candidacy and for the presumptive 2020 Democratic nominee, Joe Biden. It didn’t find similar efforts involving the two by people linked to China’s government.

Trump has been claiming that he is tough on China and that the Chinese want Joe Biden to win.

The money trail tells a much different story.

China, for the same reason as Russia, wants Trump to win because he has weakened the United States and allowed less democratic regimes around the world to fill the vacuum that he has created. The Trump presidency has been very good for Russia, China, Turkey, North Korea, Saudi Arabia, and others.

Trump begged China to help and interfere in the 2020 election because even he knows that his tough talk is nonsense.

Donald Trump is the lapdog of America’s enemies and rivals, and if you want to know who the Chinese really want to win the election, follow the money and it will lead you to Trump.

