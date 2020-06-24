It’s a Win for Devin Nunes’s Cow: Rep. Nunes’s Twitter Lawsuit Gets Tossed Out

Representative Devin Nunes (R-CA) saw a lawsuit he brought against Twitter demanding that the social media titan reveal the identities of individuals who created parody accounts about him get tossed out by a federal judge. The parody accounts included “Devin Nunes’ Cow” and “Devin Nunes’ Mom.”

Nunes “seeks to have to court treat Twitter as the publisher or speaker of the content provided by others based on its allowing or not allowing certain content to be on its internet platform,” wrote Virginia Judge John Marshall in his ruling. “The court refuses to do so.”

“Devin Nunes’ Cow” reacted to the news online with a tweet: “The herd responded to Devin’s loss in court today.”

The herd responded to Devin’s loss in court today. I had to hide the 🍦 so they didn’t throw it as well🐮 #DevinNunesIsAnIdiot pic.twitter.com/TP4R8fzS1Q — Devin Nunes’ cow 🐮 (@DevinCow) June 24, 2020

“Nunes’s suit advanced the idiosyncratic theory that the tweets were ‘part of [Twitter’s] agenda to squelch Nunes’ voice, cause him extreme pain and suffering, influence the 2018 Congressional election, and distract, intimidate and interfere with Nunes’ investigation into corruption and Russian involvement in the 2016 Presidential Election,’ and somehow not protected by the First Amendment,” reported New York‘s Jonathan Chait. “Judge John Marshall did not agree.”

Nunes is still suing Republican strategist Liz Mair, the owner, founder, and President of Mair Strategies LLC, who Nunes claims published tweets that “implied that Nunes colluded with prostitutes and cocaine addicts, that Nunes does cocaine, and that Nunes was involved in a ‘Russian money laundering front.”