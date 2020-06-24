Pelosi: Republicans Are “Trying to Get Away with Murder” with Police Reform Bill

Nancy Pelosi has slammed Republicans’ policing reform bill, which won’t ban chokeholds or no-knock warrants. The Senate bill will likely not advance following Democratic opposition,

The Speaker of the House told CBS News Radio that the Senate GOP bill was insufficient and that it was unlikely that the parties could reach a compromise on the bill.

“Well, you be the judge. Were saying, ‘No chokeholds.’ They’re saying, you know — they’re not saying, ‘No chokeholds,'” Pelosi said.

“I mean, there’s a big difference. What’s the compromise? ‘Some chokeholds?'”

The California Democrat said Republicans “understand that there’s a need to get something done.”

“They admit that and have some suggestions that are worthy of consideration — but so far, they were trying to get away with murder, actually — the murder of George Floyd,” Pelosi said.

Senate Republicans responded badly to Pelosi’s criticism, especially as it related to Senator Tim Scott. Scott is an African American who has led the GOP’s response to police violence.

“Speaker Pelosi owes Senator Scott an apology for these disgusting comments,” the Republicans said.

The Republican bill faces an important procedural vote in the Senate on Wednesday. Democrats will likely block the proposed law from advancing.

Minority Leader Senator Chuck Schumer called the reforms “deeply, fundamentally and irrevocably flawed.”

Follow Darragh Roche on Twitter