Poll: Biden Leads Trump by 14 Points Nationwide

According to a New York Times/Sienna College national survey released earlier this morning, presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden leads President Donald Trump by 14 points nationwide. The poll showed Biden leading Trump 50 percent to 36 percent.

Biden also enjoys substantial support across the board from black voters, young voters, Hispanic voters, women, and independents. The same trend can be seen across the political spectrum among voters who identify as “very liberal,” “somewhat liberal,” and “moderate.”

“Among a striking cross-section of voters, the distaste for Mr. Trump has deepened as his administration failed to stop a deadly disease that crippled the economy and then as he responded to a wave of racial-justice protests with angry bluster and militaristic threats,” the Times reported. “The dominant picture that emerges from the poll is of a country ready to reject a president whom a strong majority of voters regard as failing the greatest tests confronting his administration.”

The Times did note that Biden “has also drawn even with Mr. Trump among male voters, whites and people in middle age and older — groups that have typically been the backbones of Republican electoral success, including Mr. Trump’s in 2016.”

The New York Times/Sienna College national survey comes after several polls that indicate support for the sitting president is declining.

For example, the latest Fox News poll shows that support for Trump is eroding the closer the nation gets to Election Day.

According to the poll, conducted from June 13 to 16, 50 percent of respondents would vote for Biden, compared to 38 for Trump. Last month’s Fox News poll found 48 percent voting for Biden and 40 percent voting Trump.

Moreover, the most recent poll conducted by Quinnipiac University, which surveyed 1,332 registered voters from June 11 to 15, younger voters prefer Biden by a considerable margin. The poll Joe also found that Biden leads Trump nationally, with 49 percent saying they would vote for Biden. 41 percent said they would vote for the incumbent president.