Trump May Have Infected Dozens Of Secret Service Agents At Rally

Dozens of Secret Service agents and officers have been told to self-quarantine after they may have been infected with coronavirus at Trump’s Tulsa rally.

Via The Washington Post:

Dozens of Secret Service officers and agents who were on site for President Trump’s rally in Tulsa last week were ordered to self-quarantine after two of their colleagues tested positive for the novel coronavirus, part of the fallout from Trump’s insistence on holding the mass gathering over the objections of public health officials.

The Secret Service instructed employees who worked the Tulsa event to stay at home for 14 days when they returned from the weekend trip, according to two people familiar with the agency’s decision.

Trump’s need to have his ego stroked has potentially impacted his own safety as he is weakening the Secret Service by putting the health of people whose duty it is to protect the president in jeopardy.

Before the rally, there was a great deal of talk about the potential for the spread of coronavirus among attendees, and while we may not know how many people were infected at the rally for at least two weeks, Trump also put the health at risk of his campaign staff and anyone who worked in a support role at the rally

Jacksonville voters don’t want Trump’s convention in their city, and the plight of the Secret Service shows why Trump is making COVID great again.