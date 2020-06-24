Trump Ignored Coronavirus Because He Thinks Chinese Communists Are His Friends

John Bolton told CNN that Trump ignored the coronavirus because he didn’t want to hear any bad news about “his friend Xi Jinping.”

CNN’s Manu Raju tweeted:

“I think there was an empty chair in the Oval Office,” John Bolton says on @CNNSitRoom of Trump handling of coronavirus, adding that Trump was “turning a blind eye” at the onset bc he didn’t want to hear “bad news about his friend Xi Jinping” or news that could hurt his re-elect — Manu Raju (@mkraju) June 24, 2020

Bolton said Trump didn't want to offend "his friend" China's President Xi Jinping by taking tough action early on, and says "turning a blind eye to all these early signs hampered the administration's ability to respond" in a timely matter. — Vivian Salama (@vmsalama) June 24, 2020

Trump owes tens of millions of dollars to the state-run Bank of China, and as everyone is well aware of with the Trump presidency, this president places his own interests ahead of the country.

If Bolton’s allegation is accurate, Trump intentionally ignored a deadly pandemic, because he did not want to upset China. Trump not only owes the Chinese national Bank a small fortune but he has also received hundreds of thousands of dollars in donations for his reelection from Chinese nationals.

Americans died because Donald Trump didn’t want to upset the communists in China.

