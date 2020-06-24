Posted on by Jason Easley

Trump Ignored Coronavirus Because He Thinks Chinese Communists Are His Friends

John Bolton told CNN that Trump ignored the coronavirus because he didn’t want to hear any bad news about “his friend Xi Jinping.”

CNN’s Manu Raju tweeted:

Trump owes tens of millions of dollars to the state-run Bank of China, and as everyone is well aware of with the Trump presidency, this president places his own interests ahead of the country.

If Bolton’s allegation is accurate, Trump intentionally ignored a deadly pandemic, because he did not want to upset China. Trump not only owes the Chinese national Bank a small fortune but he has also received hundreds of thousands of dollars in donations for his reelection from Chinese nationals.

Americans died because Donald Trump didn’t want to upset the communists in China.

