Barr Falls Apart When Pressed For Evidence Of Mail In Ballot Fraud

Attorney General William Barr was pressed for evidence to back up his claims of potential mail-in ballot fraud and he had nothing.

Transcript of Barr’s interview as provided to PoliticusUSA by NPR:

WB: “I think there’s a range of concerns about mail-in ballots. And let me just clarify here. I’m not talking about a mail-in ballot for a limited number of cases where somebody, you know, is going to be traveling around the world in the way that the state has provided for. That is you mail in your ballot. I’m talking about a comprehensive rule where all the ballots are essentially mail-in and there’s so many occasions for fraud there that cannot be policed. I think I think it would be very bad. But one of the things I mentioned was the possibility of counterfeiting.”

Steve Inskeep: “Did you have evidence to raise that specific concern?

WB: “No, it’s obvious. It’s obvious that it can be done. Of course, we got to a lot of quite. Why do you think we go to the problems we do in crafting single dollar bills? Because make it hard to counterfeit.”

SI: “Now, do they not also go through procedures like that with mail-in ballot?”

WB: “You’ve seen them. They’re pretty primitive.”

Audio of Barr on NPR’s All Things Considered:

The Attorney General of the United States went on a national interview and cast doubt about the safety of mail-in voting in an effort to delegitimize a potential Trump defeat in the presidential election.

William Barr is a walking abuse of power, and it is telling that when he was pressed for evidence to back up his completely unfounded theories about mail-in ballots, he had nothing to offer as proof.

Barr is using his authority as Attorney General to provide Trump with an excuse when/if he loses the election to Joe Biden.

Barr’s comments went beyond corrupt. They were undemocratic and an effort to undermine the integrity of the election.

