Biden’s Lead Strengthens in Key Battleground States Trump Won in 2016

Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s lead has strengthened in six key battleground states, according to a series of New York Times/Siena College polls released today.

Biden leads President Donald Trump by an average of 9 percentage points in Arizona, Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. All of these are states that Trump won in 2016.

According to the polls:

“In Arizona, which Trump won by 4.1 percentage points in 2016, 48 percent of registered voters polled said they would vote for Biden if the election were held today, while 41 percent say they would vote for Trump — a lead of 7 points for Biden.”

“In Florida, which Trump won by 1.3 percentage points in 2016, 47 percent of those polled said they would vote for Biden if the election were held today, while 41 percent say they would vote for Trump — a lead of 6 percentage points for Biden.”

“In Michigan, which Trump won by 0.3 percentage points in 2016, 47 percent of respondents said they would vote for Biden if the election were held today, while 36 percent say they would vote for Trump — a lead of 11 percentage points for Biden.”

“In North Carolina, which Trump won by 3.8 percentage points in 2016, 49 percent of those polled said they would vote for Biden if the election were held today, while 40 percent say they would vote for Trump — a lead of 9 percentage points for Biden.”

“In Pennsylvania, which Trump won by 1.2 percentage points in 2016, 50 percent of respondents said they would vote for Biden if the election were held today, while 40 percent say they would vote for Trump — a lead of 10 percentage points for Biden.”

“In Wisconsin, which Trump won by 1 percentage point in 2016, 49 percent of registered voters polled said they would vote for Biden if the election were held today, while 38 percent say they would vote for Trump — a lead of 11 percentage points for Biden.”

According to a New York Times/Siena College national survey released yesterday morning, Biden leads Trump by 14 points nationwide. The poll showed Biden leading Trump 50 percent to 36 percent.

Biden also enjoys substantial support across the board from black voters, young voters, Hispanic voters, women, and independents. The same trend can be seen across the political spectrum among voters who identify as “very liberal,” “somewhat liberal,” and “moderate.”