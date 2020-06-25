Former GOP Candidate Carly Fiorina Throws Support Behind Biden

Former Hewlett-Packard (HP) CEO Carly Fiorina, who was an early GOP candidate in 2016, announced she would vote for presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden in this year’s election.

“I’ve been very clear that I can’t support Donald Trump. And, you know, elections are binary choices. I will say this: I think, I hope, that Biden understands that this moment in history calls for him to be a leader, not a politician,” Fiorina told The Atlantic‘s podcast “The Ticket” in an interview released earlier this morning.

Asked whether she would vote for Biden, Fiorina answered: “Well, it’s not ’til November is it? I’m not voting for Trump … it’s a binary choice. So if faced with a binary choice on a ballot, yes.”

“I am encouraged that Joe Biden is a person of humility and empathy and character. I think he’s demonstrated that through his life,” she added, noting that though there are “plenty of policy differences” between her and Biden, she believes he can “problem solve” and “find common ground on a bipartisan basis.”

Fiorina’s presidential campaign almost seems an artifact of a bygone era, given how much has happened since President Donald Trump steamrolled his competition, accepted the Republican nomination, and won the 2016 general election. An early favorite among Republican voters who enjoyed high poll numbers and received plaudits for her opposition to abortion, she also positioned herself as one of former Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton’s biggest detractors.

“I talk about why I’m the most qualified candidate to win this job and to do this job,” she said in January 2016. “Hillary Clinton cannot talk about the historic nature of her candidacy if she faces me.”