John Bolton, Who Won’t Vote for Biden, Says 2020 Presidential Election Will Be a “Coin Toss”

John Bolton believes this year’s presidential election will be a “coin toss” between Donald Trump and Joe Biden – but he won’t be voting for either of them.

The former National Security Advisor gave an interview to Australia’s ABC News and warned that just because the former Vice President was ahead in the polls, it didn’t mean he would win.

“I think it’s a coin toss who will win in November,” Bolton said.

“The polls show Biden with a substantial lead. Hillary Clinton had a substantial lead in 2016. We saw how that turned out.”

Polls currently show Biden with a commanding lead over President Trump nationally. More detailed polling released on Thursday shows him leading or in close ties with Trump in crucial swing states.

Bolton may believe the election will come down the flip of a coin, but he’s already decided his vote won’t be decisive.

“I’m not gonna vote for him in November. Certainly not gonna vote for Joe Biden either,” Bolton told ABC News earlier this week.

“In 2016 I voted for Trump over Hillary Clinton,” he said. “Now, having seen this president up close, I cannot do this again. My concern is for the country, and he does not represent the Republican cause that I want to back.

Bolton said he would “figure out a conservative Republican to write in” when it comes to casting his ballot.

