Trump Says Democrats Are Worse Than Murderous Tyrants Like Kim Jong Un And Vladimir Putin

Donald Trump continued to desperately lash out on Thursday at a campaign-style event in Wisconsin, saying he believes Democrats are worse than murderous tyrants.

Trump was recounting a time when he was asked by a “friend” which international foe – China, Russia, or North Korea – is most difficult to face off against.

“The Democrats in the USA are much tougher to deal with than any of these people that we deal with,” the president said, siding with tyrants over his domestic political opponents.

“[Democrats are] far more unreasonable and actually they’re a little crazy,” he added.

Video:

Trump is out here just totally making stuff up pic.twitter.com/HAUW6Tzs0m — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 25, 2020

Trump’s comments: You don’t know what I have to go through with these people. A friend of mine, very smart, very successful person .. he said, ‘So which is the toughest nation to deal with? Is it China? Is it possibly Russia? Or is it maybe North Korea?’ I said no, the toughest nation to deal with are the Democrats in the USA. The Democrats in the USA are much tougher to deal with than any of these people that we deal with. They’re far more unreasonable and actually they’re a little crazy.

Trump’s attack on Democrats is ‘so blatantly unAmerican’

If any other president had used the type of rhetoric Donald Trump used on Thursday, there would have been a swift, bipartisan rebuke. But in this era of American politics, it’s just another flame in the Trump dumpster fire.

As MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough said on Twitter after Trump sided with authoritarian leaders, “This charge is so blatantly unAmerican that any other president saying it would have been blasted by politicians on both sides. Republicans will remain silent. History will not.”

Over the past three years, Donald Trump has frequently sided with tyrants over his own countrymen, but it’s probably not wise to do so during a swing-state appearance in the middle of a reelection campaign.

