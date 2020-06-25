Trump Will Ignore New Jersey Quarantine Rules This Weekend: He’s “Not a Civilian”

Donald Trump will not follow new rules in New Jersey designed to fight the Coronavirus. The White House has confirmed the President will travel to the state as planned this weekend.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy introduced new measures that require visitors to self-quarantine if they’ve recently been in states with major Coronavirus outbreaks.

Trump recently held a rally in virus-stricken Arizona but won’t follow the new rules.

“The president of the United States is not a civilian,” said White House spokesman Judd Deere.

“Anyone who is in close proximity to him, including staff, guests and press are tested for COVID-19 and confirmed to be negative,” he said in a statement.

“With regard to Arizona, the White House followed its COVID mitigation plan to ensure the president did not come into contact with anyone who was symptomatic or had not been tested.”

“Anyone traveling in support of the president this weekend will be closely monitored for symptoms and tested for COVID and therefore pose little to no risk to the local populations,” he said.

The decision comes amid reports that dozens of Secret Service personnel are self-isolating following their attendance at Trump’s rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma over Coronavirus concerns.

“This is the smart thing to do,” Governor Murphy said of the regulations. “We have taken our people … through hell and back.”

