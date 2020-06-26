James Carville on Trump’s Polls: “There’s No Chance He’s Gonna Be Reelected”

James Carville believes Donald Trump will lose the 2020 election. The veteran Democratic political strategist said someone needed to break the news to the President.

Carville spoke to MSNBC’s Brian Williams on Thursday following a series of terrible polls for President Trump.

“I think there is a better chance that Donald Trump does not run for reelection than he’s reelected,” Carville said.

“There’s no chance he’s gonna be reelected.”

Carville went on to explain that things are out of control for Trump and someone would soon need to tell him that the writing was on the wall for November.

“He’s lost control over everything,” Carville said.

“And you can see the fear in the voice of these Republican politicians,” Carville said. “There’s zero chance he’s gonna be reelected.”

“Somebody’s gonna have to go tell this guy, look, you just can’t risk the humiliating defeat that’s gonna come your way,” he said.

In the same interview, Carville said he didn’t care who former Vice President chose as his running mate.

“I’ve said before in a kind of exaggerated way, I don’t care. Pick Sarah Palin. I’ll be for her too. I just want to win this thing.”

