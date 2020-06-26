Pence Admits Trump Is Holding Dangerous Rallies Because He Is Worried About The Election

When asked why Trump is holding rallies during the pandemic, Mike Pence admitted that Trump is only doing so because of the election.

Pence said, “Well, the freedom of speech, the right to peaceably assembly enshrined in the Constitution of the United States, and we have an election coming up this fall, and President Trump and I believe that taking proper steps as we created screening at repeat events and giving people the very best council that we have. We still want to give people the freedom to participate in the political process, and we respect that.”

Video:

Pence gives a BS answer about freedom of speech to justify Trump holding rallies with no mask and no social distancing. The problem is that the government is claiming a free speech right when that is not what freedom of speech is about. pic.twitter.com/bjCZCGPHfu — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) June 26, 2020

The First Amendment gives the American people the right to speak freely about their own government. It doesn’t give the President and the Vice President the right to hold reckless and dangerous rallies that ignore public health guidelines. Wearing a mask is not a violation of the First Amendment. Social distancing is not a violating of the First Amendment.

The second half of Pence’s answer contained more truth. Trump and Pence are holding rallies because they are worried about the election. Trump and Pence and currently losing to Joe Biden, so they are risking public health and spreading a virus during a pandemic because they are more concerned with votes than American lives.

Biden has Trump so scared that he is holding rallies is a desperate gambit to win reelection.

