Posted on by Alan Ryland

Trump Claims Someone Said He Is “The Most Perfect Person” for Surviving Russia Probe

President Donald Trump claimed a friend told him he is “the most perfect person” for surviving the investigation into his Russian ties.

“Isn’t that true?” he asked the audience.

The president did not name his source. He has lauded himself multiple times in the past, however, including the time he referred to himself as a “stable genius”…

…and “really smart.”

The president also promised “retribution” to anyone caught defacing or tearing down monuments.

“Every night we’re going to get tougher and tougher, and at some point, there is going to be retribution because there has to be,” Trump told Fox News host Sean Hannity. “These people are vandals, they’re agitators, but they’re really, they’re terrorists in a sense.”