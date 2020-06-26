Trump Claims Someone Said He Is “The Most Perfect Person” for Surviving Russia Probe

President Donald Trump claimed a friend told him he is “the most perfect person” for surviving the investigation into his Russian ties.

“Isn’t that true?” he asked the audience.

"A friend of mine said, 'you have to be the most perfect person.' Isn't that true?" — Trump pic.twitter.com/9OWptMZngV — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 26, 2020

The president did not name his source. He has lauded himself multiple times in the past, however, including the time he referred to himself as a “stable genius”…

….to President of the United States (on my first try). I think that would qualify as not smart, but genius….and a very stable genius at that! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018

…and “really smart.”

….Actually, throughout my life, my two greatest assets have been mental stability and being, like, really smart. Crooked Hillary Clinton also played these cards very hard and, as everyone knows, went down in flames. I went from VERY successful businessman, to top T.V. Star….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018

The president also promised “retribution” to anyone caught defacing or tearing down monuments.

“Every night we’re going to get tougher and tougher, and at some point, there is going to be retribution because there has to be,” Trump told Fox News host Sean Hannity. “These people are vandals, they’re agitators, but they’re really, they’re terrorists in a sense.”