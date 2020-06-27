Trump Is Golfing In Virginia After Pledging To Stay In D.C. This Weekend

10.7k SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

Donald Trump said on Friday that he would stay in Washington, D.C. over the weekend to “make sure LAW & ORDER is enforced,” but he arrived at his Sterling, Virginia property on Saturday morning for the 271st round of golf he’s played during his presidency.

Trump, who tweeted yesterday he canceled his NJ trip to ensure “LAW & ORDER is enforced,” just arrived at his Virginia golf club. It’s the 271st time he has been at one of his golf clubs and 363rd time at one of his properties in his presidency, per CNN tally — Manu Raju (@mkraju) June 27, 2020

Trump’s day at the links comes after he said that “arsonists, anarchists, looters, and agitators” are the reason he “wanted to stay in Washington, D.C.” this weekend.

Unless the protesters followed Trump to his property in Virginia, the president was telling another blatant lie.

I was going to go to Bedminster, New Jersey, this weekend, but wanted to stay in Washington, D.C. to make sure LAW & ORDER is enforced. The arsonists, anarchists, looters, and agitators have been largely stopped… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2020

…I am doing what is necessary to keep our communities safe — and these people will be brought to Justice! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2020

Trump’s change of plans was about the weather, not law and order

The idea that maintaining “law and order” had anything to do with Trump’s decision to scrap a visit to his New Jersey golf club is laughable.

The more likely reason behind Trump’s schedule change was that he didn’t want the weather to get in the way of his golf game.

I’m sure that it was the need to maintain LAW & ORDER in Washington, D.C., that led to @realDonaldTrump’s important decision to play golf today in Sterling, Virginia instead of Bedminster, New Jersey. pic.twitter.com/SEqM8GlCuZ — George Conway (@gtconway3d) June 27, 2020

Donald Trump knows that his base loves the “law and order” talk, which is why he repeatedly plasters the slogan on Twitter.

But just like everything else this man says and does, it’s another cheap PR stunt with no substance.

Follow Sean Colarossi on Facebook and Twitter