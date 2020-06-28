Nancy Pelosi Says The Russians Have Something On Trump

18.6k SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) suggested that the Russians have something on Trump, which is why he is ignoring Bounty Gate.

Transcript of Speaker Pelosi on ABC’s This Week:



Q: You’ve raised that several times. You don’t know what the Russians have on the president. Do you believe they have something on him?

Pelosi: How else would you explain his refusal to even — to ignore again and again the intelligence that puts right at the Russian doorstep the involvement into our elections for example. Now he’s saying this is fake news. Why would he say that? Why wouldn’t he say, let’s look into it and see what this is, giving the money to Taliban, a bounty on the lives of our troops in Afghanistan. How do you answer to the families of those — family members who are serving there and he’s engaged in peace negotiations with the Taliban and he’s kissing up to Putin in every way, saying they should be in the g-7, even though they annexed Crimea and caused death and destruction in Ukraine, so totally irresponsible.

Something is wrong with this picture. But putting that aside for the moment, let’s dwell on this. We hear also that the administration is considering diplomatic response to this, or sanctions to this, well, they either know about it or they don’t know about it. The American people need to know what that is.

Video:

Speaker Pelosi says the Russians must have something on Trump because that is the only explanation for his ignoring of #BountyGate pic.twitter.com/WRaUE9ZUdt — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) June 28, 2020

The White House’s claim that Trump wasn’t briefed on Putin placing a bounty on US troops in Afghanistan is laughable, especially when US allies who also troops in Afghanistan confirmed that they were briefed on the bounty.

Trump wants the American people to believe that he doesn’t know what his happening when Putin puts a price on the heads of US troops.

The Russians do have something on Trump. It doesn’t matter what it is, because the lives of US troops in Afghanistan are in jeopardy every minute that Trump remains in the White House.

