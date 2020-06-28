Trump’s Russia Bounty Story Falls Apart As Military Tried To Protect Troops

It is being reported that even though Trump claims he wasn’t briefed, the US military tried to protect the troops from Russia’s bounty.

CNN reported:

New: @barbarastarrcnn reports there were some efforts at protecting US forces in Afghanistan because of the intelligence re Russian bounties. If the threat was serious enough to increase force protection, why wouldn’t the president be briefed? — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) June 28, 2020

As more outlets have confirmed the initial report that the Russians placed a bounty on the heads of US troops in Afghanistan, Trump’s claims of fake news are collapsing. The White House tried to claim that Trump wasn’t briefed, but the Office of the Director of National Intelligence won’t say whether or not Trump was given a written briefing that he ignored.

If the Russian bounty on US troops was “fake news” as the President claimed on Twitter, why did the military take steps to try to protect US forces in Afghanistan?

The bounty is real. The administration knew about it, and Donald Trump has done nothing to punish Putin for paying the Taliban to kill US troops in Afghanistan.

