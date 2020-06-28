US intelligence in Afghanistan alerted their superiors about the Russian bounty on US troops in January, but Trump tried to keep it secret.

United States intelligence officers and Special Operations forces in Afghanistan alerted their superiors as early as January to a suspected Russian plot to pay bounties to the Taliban to kill American troops in Afghanistan, according to officials briefed on the matter.

The officials briefed on the matter said the assessment had been treated as a closely held secret but that the administration expanded briefings about it over the last week — including sharing information about it with the British government, whose forces were among those said to have been targeted.

A picture is coming into focus of a president who was briefed, but ignored the briefing, as his administration tried to keep the fact that the Russians who appear to have something on Trump put a bounty on the heads of US troops in Afghanistan a secret/

None of this is the behavior of an administration that is placing the security of the troops and the interests of the American people first.

Instead of acting immediately and taking action against Putin when they found out about the bounty, Trump tried to hide the news and prevent it from getting out.

All of this is consistent with the behavior of Trump and his administration over the last nearly four years.

Trump knew about the bounty, but instead of punishing Putin, he tried to hide information from the American people, which is why many say that Trump isn’t just working for Putin. He is also working against the United States.

