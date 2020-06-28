White House Defends Trump Tweeting White Power Video By Claiming He’s Deaf

The White House has a new excuse for Trump retweeting a video where one of his supporters shouts white power. They claim that the president can’t hear.

Here is the video of senior citizens protesting against each other at The Villages in Florida:

Seniors from The Villages in Florida protesting against each other: pic.twitter.com/Q3GRJCTjEW — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) June 27, 2020

Trump wrote above his retweet of the video, “Thank you to the great people of The Villages. The Radical Left Do Nothing Democrats will Fall in the Fall. Corrupt Joe [Biden] is shot. See you soon!!!”

The White House responded with the excuse that Trump didn’t hear a man loud white power in the video:

White House says Trump did not hear the “white power” shout near the beginning of the video he retweeted: "President Trump is a big fan of The Villages. He did not hear the one statement made on the video. What he did see was tremendous enthusiasm from his many supporters." — Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) June 28, 2020

The Trump campaign wants to run against Joe Biden by claiming that he is too feeble to be president, but Trump has failed to walk down a ramp, drink water, get the correct word out of his mouth, and now the White House claims that he can’t hear.

The White House should just admit that Trump’s reelection strategy is based on dividing America with racism. The excuses that they are offering are making Trump look feeble and senile.

The choice for voters is to believe that Trump is either senile and unfit to be president, or Trump is a racist who is unfit to be president.

Either way, the conclusion is that Donald Trump should not be president.

