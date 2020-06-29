Trump Makes Democrats Wait 24 Hours For Russia Bounty Briefing

Trump gave his House Republican allies a 24-hour head start as he is forcing House Democrats to wait to be briefed on the Russia bounty scandal.

After Trump held a House Republican-only briefing on Monday, Jake Sherman tweeted that House Democrats will be briefed on Tuesday:

🚨DEMS going to the White House tomorrow for Afghanistan briefing: Hoyer, Engel, Schiff, Smith, Meeks, Sherman, Spanberger, Slotkin, Gallego and Keating. — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) June 29, 2020

The big name that will be attending the briefing at the White House on Tuesday is House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA). It should be expected that Schiff’s Committee will soon be investigating bounty that the Russians placed on US troops in Afghanistan and the fact that Donald Trump has done nothing about it.

Republicans are the minority in the House. There is no good reason why they were briefed before the Democratic majority. Trump is trying to save his own skin and hoping that by giving his own party a 24-hour head start, they can make the scandal go away by defending him.

House Democrats and Republicans should have been briefed together.

Trump is trying to use House Republicans to craft a cover-up as he attempts to avoid for responsibility for doing nothing as the Russians paid the Taliban to kill US troops in Afghanistan.

