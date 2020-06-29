Trump’s New Florida GOP Convention Site Will Require Masks

Jacksonville, Florida will now require that people wear masks for indoor gatherings, which is exactly why Trump moved the convention from North Carolina.

The New York Times reported:

Jacksonville, the convention’s new host, imposed a requirement on Monday that people wear masks indoors, precisely the mandate that the Republican Party had hoped to avoid for its celebrations.

….

Masks will be required in indoor public places and in any other gathering spots where social distancing is not possible, Jacksonville officials said. It is unclear how long the mask order will be in place, but it would presumably apply to the 15,000-seat VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, where three nights of convention speeches, including Mr. Trump’s, are scheduled for Aug. 24-27.

Jacksonville voters say that they don’t want the convention in their city. North Carolina basically kicked Trump and his convention out of the state when he refused to follow social distancing and mask guidelines.

The convention is likely to end up being moved to one of Trump’s properties, potentially at his failing Doral golf club in Florida.

It is difficult to envision Trump keeping the convention in Jacksonville when he is dead set on not having masks his event. With coronavirus cases surging in the state, Trump should be looking to keep his biggest supporters safe. Instead, he is trying to hold an event that will worsen the pandemic.

The slogan that best describes Trump’s reelection campaign is Make COVID Great Again.

