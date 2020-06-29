Oklahoma Is Seeing 100% Positive Test Rate For COVID-19 Following Trump’s Tulsa Rally

Even though Donald Trump’s rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma quickly became a laughingstock after only about 6,000 people showed up, it may be having an impact on the spread of coronavirus in the state.

As MSNBC’s Chris Hayes pointed out on Monday, 100 percent of coronavirus tests in Oklahoma came back positive over the past two days.

“Yesterday in Oklahoma, they tested 352 people for the coronavirus, and every single test came back positive,” the MSNBC host said. “Today they tested another 178 people, and all those tests came back positive, too.”

“If you can’t do the math in your head, that’s 100% positive rate,” he added.

Hayes said:

And it comes less than ten days after that infamous Tulsa, Oklahoma rally where even with the arena far from full, you still had thousands of people gathered in an indoor space cheering and screaming in a city that had just seen a spike in cases and in violation of every single recommendation for safety, again, from the Trump administration’s own CDC. And while we never know cause and effect exactly, particularly in the moment, it’s hard to figure out what the exact impact of that rally looks like. Look at this: yesterday in Oklahoma, they tested 352 people for the coronavirus, and every single test came back positive. Today they tested another 178 people, and all those tests came back positive, too. If you can’t do the math in your head, that’s 100% positive rate. That’s extremely bad.

Trump’s actions are only helping the virus spread

As Chris Hayes noted on Monday, it’s hard to pinpoint the exact cause and effect of mass gatherings like Trump’s rally in Oklahoma on the spread of the coronavirus – especially in the short term.

What we do know, however, is that the president’s actions – both direct and indirect – are helping the virus spread.

Whether it’s bringing people together at events that violate every single one of his own CDC’s recommendations or refusing to be an example for the country by wearing a mask, Trump himself is an obstacle to stopping the spread of this deadly virus.

The best thing for the health and wellbeing of the United States is for Donald Trump to be voted out of office.

