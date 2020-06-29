Supreme Court Hands Trump A Massive Defeat On Louisiana Abortion Case

In a 5-4 decision, that Supreme Court, with Chief Justice Roberts as the deciding vote, struck down a Louisiana abortion clinic law.

According to NBC News:

The Supreme Court ruled Monday that Louisiana’s tough restriction on abortion violates the Constitution, a surprising victory for abortion rights advocates from an increasingly conservative court.

The decision struck down a law passed by Louisiana’s legislature in 2014 that required any doctor offering abortion services to have admitting privileges at a hospital within 30 miles. Its enforcement had been blocked by a protracted legal battle.

There is a pattern in the Supreme Court decisions that are going against Trump. Chief Justice John Roberts is siding with the Court’s four liberals. Roberts seems to be concerned about the integrity of the Court and using his power to distance it from Trump.

Roberts is likely trying to protect the Supreme Court from being delegitimized in the same way that other areas of our government had when Trump touched them.

Trump has spent years touting the two Supreme Court justices that he nominated as one of his meager accomplishments, but the Supreme Court that he is trying to run for reelection on keeps reminding the country that they are independent and Chief Justice Roberts won’t allow them to become a political tool for any president.

Everywhere voters look, Donald Trump is losing.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow Jason Easley on Facebook