Senior US Officials Say Delusional Trump Is A Danger To National Security

4.7k SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

Several senior US officials say that Trump is delusional and he himself presents a threat to US national security.

CNN reported:

In hundreds of highly classified phone calls with foreign heads of state, President Donald Trump was so consistently unprepared for discussion of serious issues, so often outplayed in his conversations with powerful leaders like Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Erdogan, and so abusive to leaders of America’s principal allies, that the calls helped convince some senior US officials — including his former secretaries of state and defense, two national security advisers and his longest-serving chief of staff — that the President himself posed a danger to the national security of the United States, according to White House and intelligence officials intimately familiar with the contents of the conversations.

The calls caused former top Trump deputies — including national security advisers H.R. McMaster and John Bolton, Defense Secretary James Mattis, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, and White House chief of staff John Kelly, as well as intelligence officials — to conclude that the President was often “delusional,” as two sources put it, in his dealings with foreign leaders.

The report came from dozens of senior officials who listened in on Trump’s calls. Beyond being unprepared and deferential to Putin, Trump also bullied the female leaders of US allies like Theresa May in UK and Germany’s Angela Merkel. Trump also tried to bully other allies like Macron and Trudeau.

Trump’s phone calls are described as being fact-free bragging about his wealth and genius while trashing George W. Bush and Barack Obama. The calls were described as being just like his coronavirus press conferences.

Trump is a clear and present danger to the national security of the United States. It would be consistent for a president who doesn’t prepare for calls with foreign leaders to not read a briefing about Russia placing a bounty on the heads of US troops in Afghanistan.

Voters are being presented with all of the information that they need to do the right thing for the country, and boot Trump out of office, because America can’t stand four more years with a national security threat in the Oval Office.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow Jason Easley on Facebook