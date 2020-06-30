Biden Turns The Tables And Suggests Trump Has Memory Loss

Former Vice President Joe Biden talked about the Russian bounty scandal and suggested Trump might have memory loss if he doesn’t remember being briefed.

Biden said when asked about Trump being briefed on the Russian bounty scandal:



As I was leaving, I had the television on as I put on my shirt, and I understand there’s even some more information that’s come out today about what was known.

One of two things. This president is — he talks about cognitive capability. He doesn’t seem to be cognitively aware of what’s going on. He either reads and/or gets briefed on important issues and he forgets it, or he doesn’t think it’s necessary that he need to know it. But the fact is that at a minimum, at a minimum, the discrepancy allegedly between — within the intelligence community as reported, some thought it was more certain and others thought it was less that should be resolved.

The president should have, on day one, said, I want you to come before me in the Situation Room and lay out the differences and discretion. Who is saying what? Let’s get to the bottom of this.

Video:

Biden suggests that Trump is either cognitively impaired, and suffering from memory loss, or ignoring information about the Russian bounty on US troops. pic.twitter.com/hbAGojGcrZ — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) June 30, 2020

Trump and the White House left the door wide open for Biden by claiming that Trump hadn’t been briefed. The Trump campaign has been trying to make the case that Biden is too cognitively impaired to be president, but the White House is constantly coming up with excuses for Trump’s lack of action toward Russia that leave only two options. Either Trump is mentally declining, or he is corrupt and compromised.

Biden just turned the tables on Trump and turned used the facts of the situation to devastate the Trump campaign.

