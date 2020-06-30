“Fox and Friends” Host Steve Doocy Says Trump Should Wear a Mask

Steve Doocy, one of the hosts of “Fox and Friends,” says President Donald Trump would set a “good example” by wearing a mask as the nation grapples with the coronavirus pandemic.

President Trump has refused to wear a mask and has downplayed the number of rising coronavirus cases nationwide.

“I think that if the president wore one, it would just set a good example. He’d be a good role model. I don’t see any downside to the president wearing a mask in public,” Doocy said during an episode earlier this morning.

Speaking to Ronna McDaniel, the chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, he said: “‘MAGA’ should now stand for ‘Masks Are Great Again.’ Let me give you some marketing advice right there.”

Doocy’s remarks come after fellow Fox News personality Sean Hannity, who is especially close to the president, said mask-wearing would save lives.

“I was in the epicenter of this. I went to my grocery store every week. Guess what? They wore masks. Nobody at my grocery store, thank God, got coronavirus,” he said.

“I think they work,” he added. “And I said — especially if I wear a mask and it opens up baseball, concerts, NFL football — I’d rather wear the mask and go to the game to protect Grandma, Grandpa, Mom and Dad and watch the ball game.”