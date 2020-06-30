Just 17% Of Americans Are Proud To Live In Donald Trump’s America

Donald Trump ran for president promising to “make America great again,” but the vast majority of Americans don’t feel any pride about the current state of the country.

According to a devastating new poll from Pew Research Center, just 17 percent of Americans are proud of their country under the failed leadership of Trump.

On the eve of Independence Day, the American people are instead saying they are “angry” (71%) and “fearful” (66%) about the state of the nation. Overall, 87 percent are dissatisfied with the direction of the United States.

According to Pew, “As the United States simultaneously struggles with a pandemic, an economic recession and protests about police violence and racial justice, the share of the public saying they are satisfied with the way things are going in the country has plummeted from 31% in April, during the early weeks of the coronavirus outbreak, to just 12% today.”

Screenshot via Pew Research Center:

Meanwhile, polls show Biden clobbering Trump

As more and more Americans feel disheartened about the state of the country under Donald Trump, former Vice President Joe Biden’s national lead continues to grow.

Pew found that if the election were held today, 54 percent of voters – a strong majority – would support Biden, while just 44 percent would vote for Trump. In April, this poll had Biden ahead by only two points.

Another survey released on Tuesday by USA TODAY/Suffolk found a similar margin, with Biden leading Trump by 12 points, 53 percent to 41 percent. This poll had Trump leading Biden last December.

According to RealClearPolitics, Biden now leads the president nationally by 9.6 percentage points. That margin is exactly double what Hillary Clinton’s was on this date in 2016.

The general election is still four months away, but right now the American people are ashamed of the declining state of America under Donald Trump, and they are turning to Joe Biden to right the ship.

