Sarah Sanders: More People Could Have Died from Coronavirus “If Donald Trump Hadn’t Been President”

Sarah Sanders believes more people might have died from Coronavirus if someone else was president. The former White House Press Secretary praised Donald Trump’s handling of the pandemic.

Sanders spoke to Fox News on Tuesday morning and compared President Trump favorably to a hypothetical alternative leader.

“Let’s go back to the basics for Donald Trump — change agent, disrupter, outsider,” Sanders said.

“That is a winning message for this president, and I think if he stays focused on it, he’s going to do extremely well in November.”

Fox host Steve Doocy asked if the 125,000 deaths and rising would be a problem for Trump. He correctly pointed out criticism of Trump for his handling of the pandemic.

“Yeah, I think if Donald Trump hadn’t been president, that number could’ve been much higher, and could’ve been much worse,” Sanders.

“Thankfully the President took some early steps, like stopping travel — which a lot of Democrats criticized him for.”

“One of the other things that Donald Trump did that I think was truly remarkable, that he gets no credit for, is that he got government out of the way,” she said.

“He allowed American companies to step up — American ingenuity to take over, when we needed supplies and resources. He cut the red tape, and let Americans do what they do best.”

