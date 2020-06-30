White House Declares Trump The Most Informed Person On Planet Earth

White House Press Secretary Kaleigh McEnany declared that Donald Trump is the most informed human being on planet Earth.

McEnany said, “This president does read and he also consumes intelligence verbally. This president and I’ll tell you, is the most informed person on planet Earth when it comes to the threats that we face. You have Ambassador O’Brien who sees him in person twice a day, who sometimes takes upwards of half a dozen calls with this president. He’s constantly being informed and briefed on intelligence matters, but I’m not going to allow The New York Times to dictate when we give and when we don’t give top secret information.”

Video:

Kayleigh: The President does read and also consumes intelligence verbally. This President is the most informed person on the planet earth when it comes to the threats that we face pic.twitter.com/tr0e8MU0LN — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) June 30, 2020

McEnany talked about Trump receiving oral briefing and taking phone calls, but she never mentioned that Trump read the President’s Daily Brief. Joe Biden said that not reading the daily brief is a dereliction of duty.

The Trump administration can’t be taken seriously, because they always have to make insane and outrageous statements like Trump is the most informed person on the planet.

By defending Trump as informed, the White House blew up Trump’s defense that he had not briefed on the Russian bounty scandal.

If Trump is so well informed, then the only option is that he put the lives of US troops in jeopardy by getting the briefing and doing nothing about it.

Trump is busted a no amount of crazy lies and can get him out of Bountygate.

