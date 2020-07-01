Conservative Rick Wilson: People Will Piss on Trump’s Grave Because of His “Treason”

Rick Wilson is holding nothing back these days in his criticism of Donald Trump. The former Republican political strategist openly accused the President of treason.

Wilson spoke to The Daily Beast‘s Molly Jong-Fast on Tuesday. He was a guest on that news outlet’s New Abnormal podcast. Wilson didn’t pull any punches.

“The word traitor and the word treason in this country gets abused like crazy,” Wilson said.

“It’s true. But sometimes by you,” Jong-Fast said.

“But in this case, it’s not an abuse of the word,” Wilson replied.

Wilson is referring to reports that Trump knew perhaps as long ago as last year that Russia was offering bounties for the deaths of U.S. troops in Afghanistan.

“He met the literal definition of treason. He gave aid and comfort to the enemy and abetted the enemy. He did not take action.”

He went on to suggest that Trump would end up being so disrespected that people would even target his final resting place.

“This is a guy who was already going down into the dustbin of history,” Wilson said.

“And now there’s going to be a line at his grave where they’re going to have to throw cat litter down. Because people are gonna piss on it for all time,” he said.

“Wait, things got very dark,” Jong-Fast said.

The President this morning claimed the story about Russian bounties was a hoax.

