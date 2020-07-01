Hundreds of George W. Bush Officials Are Reportedly Set to Endorse Joe Biden

Hundreds of former officials who served under George W. Bush are about to endorse Joe Biden for president, according to new reporting from Reuters. They would be the latest conservatives to do so.

Former officials who served under the Republican president from 2001 to 2009 have formed a political action committee called 43 for Alumni for Biden. Forty-three refers to Bush, the 43rd president.

This group reportedly includes former cabinet secretaries and other senior administration officials. The new Super PAC is set to launch on Wednesday, though some details aren’t clear at the moment.

One member of the PAC who worked on Bush’s 2004 campaign, Jennifer Millikin, explained their rationale.

“We know what is normal and what is abnormal, and what we are seeing is highly abnormal. The president is a danger,” she said.

Former Bush communications official Kristopher Purcell and 2000 campaign official Karen Kirksey spoke to Reuters about their decision to back Biden.

“This November, we are choosing country over party,” Purcell said.

“We believe that a Biden administration will adhere to the rule of law… and restore dignity and integrity to the White House.”

“We really have had overwhelming support for our efforts,” Kirksey said.

Their political activities will include testimonials arguing in favor of Biden.

