Pelosi Tells Every Republican In Congress They’re Guilty Of Dereliction Of Duty

Speaker of the House Pelosi said that every Trump enabling Republican member of Congress is guilty of dereliction of duty.

Pelosi and Nicolle Wallace had this exchange on MSNBC’s Deadline: White House:

Nicolle Wallace: Madam Speaker, you’ve called Mitch McConnell Moscow Mitch. I think in part for his reluctance to do anything about election interference. As the mosaic comes into focus, you’ve got an intelligence community either so chilled by Donald Trump’s affinity for Vladimir Putin or so out of gas at trying to brief the unbriefable, you’ve got Senate Republicans totally unwilling to fortify our elections ahead of the whole lot of them are in denial about 2016. What do you — what can you do in the next 120 days to protect the 2020 election?

Speaker Pelosi: Well, first, let me just say, you just described, not only for the president but the Republicans in Congress, dereliction of duty.

Undermining our own elections, undermining our commitment to nato. Giving away the store, the base, in Syria. The list goes on and on. Ignoring the invasion of the annexation of Crimea, the invasion of eastern Ukraine. The list goes on and on. And this president has always given it some nickname. As if that passes for humor in certain circles. He calls it a hoax. Same thing he called COVID-19. A hoax. He said it will disappear.

He said, this never even happened. There is no reality in the judgment of this president, and there is real sadness in what the Republicans have been willing to swallow, that he has put forth. And you know what, he shined a light very brightly on the puppet strings that he is pulling on them, humiliating them, as he takes the country in the wrong direction.

Speaker Pelosi was also spot on about the Republicans in Congress. All of them at one time or another have bowed to Donald Trump and done his bidding. There is not a single Republican serving in the Senate or House chamber that has not served as a henchman for Donald Trump.

Trump is intellectually, personally, and ethically unfit, but as 2016 taught Democrats, they can’t trust voters to dismiss Trump out of hand, but the problem is bigger than Trump. Removing Trump, but keeping Mitch McConnell in power in the Senate will solve nothing.

To fix America, both Trump and his congressional enablers will need to be given the boot in November.

