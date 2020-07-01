Trump Falls Apart And Claims The Coronavirus Is Going To Disappear

Trump said that everything is going to go well with the coronavirus because it is just going to sort of disappear.

Trump said during an interview on Fox Business, “Retail sales are at record numbers, especially when you look at percentage increase, nobody’s ever seen anything like it, so we’re headed back in a very strong fashion, and I think we’re going to very good with the coronavirus. I think that at some point that’s just going to sort of disappear. I hope.”

Video:

Trump ludicrously claimed to Fox Business just now that "I think we're gonna be very good with the coronavirus. I think that at some point that's going to sort of just disappear, I hope." (The virus will not disappear on its own.) pic.twitter.com/ZkLtjKUEDu — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 1, 2020

Donald Trump’s plan to handle the coronavirus is to hope that it disappears. In other words, this White House has no plan. Joe Biden has released a detailed plan and even gave a speech about how he would lead the country, and beat the coronavirus.

Trump’s plan is to do nothing and hope the virus magically disappears before election day.

Doing nothing isn’t a plan. It is a death sentence for hundreds of thousands of Americans.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow Jason Easley on Facebook