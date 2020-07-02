Biden Raises More Money Than Trump for Second Straight Month

Former vice president Joe Biden and his allies have raised more money than President Donald Trump for the second straight month. Biden and his allies raised more than $141 million. Trump and his supporters raised $131 million by comparison.

The Biden campaign reported bringing in $282 million in the last quarter.

“It’s clear that voters are looking for steady leadership, experience, empathy, compassion, and character — and they’ll find all of these qualities in Vice President Joe Biden,” wrote Biden campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon in an email to supporters.

“Biden, who waged his successful primary battle against a historically large field of Democrats on a shoestring budget, is trying erase a fundraising gap ahead of his Nov. 3 election with Trump,” reported Reuters, observing that the president has been a “prodigious fundraiser” who built an “early war chest” in preparation for reelection. The Trump campaign reported having $295 million in cash on hand.

The Biden campaign has been growing its base of small donors. The average online donation last month was $34.