Biden: Team of 600 Lawyers and 10,000 Volunteers is Ready to Fight Trump’s Efforts to Suppress the Vote

Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden says he has assembled a team of 600 lawyers to fight election “chicanery” from President Donald Trump should he continue his efforts to limit voter participation in this year’s general election.

“So here’s what we’re doing, we’re continuing to fight any effort to exploit the pandemic for political purposes, support the countless state and local officials working like hell to make voting safe and accessible for citizens, especially the most vulnerable, or call out local rules that don’t adequately ensure access to vote,” Biden said.

The team of 600 lawyers and 10,000 volunteers will be in every state to figure out if any “chicanery is likely to take place,” he added, noting that it would be “very, very, very difficult” to counter the president’s many false claims that mail-in voting would lead to fraudulent votes being cast.

“The fact is that this is a fella who is literally trying to take away the funding for the post office so they can’t deliver the ballots. Not a joke,” Biden said, pointing out that several states already conduct their elections almost entirely by mail-in vote.

Biden has previously voiced concerns that Trump would try to “steal” the election.

“It’s my greatest concern, my single greatest concern. This president is going to try to steal this election,” Biden said in remarks last month. “This is a guy who said all mail-in ballots are fraudulent, voting by mail, while he sits behind the desk in the Oval Office and writes his mail-in ballot to vote in the primary.”

Should Trump refuse to honor the peaceful transition of power, Biden suggested that military members who’ve condemned the president would move to settle the matter themselves.

“I promise you, I’m absolutely convinced they will escort him from the White House with great dispatch,” he said.