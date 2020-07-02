Mitch McConnell May Tell Republicans to Distance Themselves from Trump

Mitch McConnell could advise Republicans to start distancing themselves from Donald Trump, according to a new report. The President’s recent poll numbers have given McConnell pause.

A Reuters report suggested on Thursday that the Senate Majority Leader could is concerned that Trump could cost Republicans the Senate this November.

“Trump’s falling poll numbers worry some fellow Republicans they will lose control of the U.S. Senate, having already lost leadership of the House of Representatives in 2018,” the report claims.

“The source said perhaps as soon as August, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell may have to advise Republican Senate candidates to distance themselves from Trump if needed to win election and keep their majority.”

“People are even actually saying, ‘Does he want this anymore?'” one anonymous source told Reuters.

“‘Is he looking for an exit strategy?'”

The Kentucky Republican has long prioritized control of the Senate, with its ability to confirm federal and Supreme Court judges. McConnell has used his power in the Senate to block unfavorable appointments.

President Donald Trump’s poll numbers have proven consistently poor since former Vice President Joe Biden became the presumptive Democratic nominee.

A Monmouth poll released on Thursday shows Biden leading by 12 points nationally, while most other polls show him leading both nationwide and in crucial swing states.

A Trump defeat in November could have serious consequences for down ballot races.

