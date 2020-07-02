50% Of Voters Say They Absolutely Won’t Vote For Trump

A new Monmouth University Poll has found that Joe Biden leads by 12 points, and 50% of voters say that they won’t vote for Trump.

The Monmouth University results as provided to PoliticusUSA:



Slightly more voters say they are certain about their support for Biden (40%) than say the same about Trump (34%). Fully half (50%), though, say they are not at all likely to support the incumbent while 39% say the same about the challenger. In addition to Biden’s current firm support, another 3% say they are very likely to vote for him and 9% are somewhat likely, while 6% are not too likely. In addition to Trump’s current firm support, another 2% say they are very likely to vote for him and 6% are somewhat likely, while 6% are not too likely.

Among white voters with a college degree, 62% have ruled out a vote for Trump while just 31% say the same about Biden. On the other hand, 56% of white voters without a college degree are not at all likely to support Biden while 37% say the same about Trump. Among voters from other racial or ethnic groups, 61% have ruled out Trump and just 22% say the same for Biden.

Trump can try to hold as many happy spin gatherings at the White House as he wants, but it is increasingly looking like there is little or nothing that he can to do change the minds of most voters. Trump has spent four years burning bridges with nearly every voter who isn’t already in his base, and now the bill is coming due for his behavior.

Mitch McConnell may tell Senate Republicans to forget Trump and try to save themselves, as the election is far from over, but if these numbers carry into the fall, Donald Trump will have little chance of winning in November.

