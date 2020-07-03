Monmouth Poll: Trump Has Claimed Biden Lacks Stamina, But Latest Poll Shows Voters Disagree

President Donald Trump spent the 2016 election cycle claiming Hillary Clinton for not having enough “stamina” to be president. He has volleyed similar attacks at former vice president Joe Biden, his current opponent. He has often referred to Biden as “Sleepy Joe” and asserted Biden is not up to the task of running the country during a global pandemic and the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression.

But voters believe otherwise, according to a new Monmouth poll, The poll found that fifty-two percent of voters are “very” or “somewhat confident” that Biden has the mental and physical stamina to be president. By comparison, 45 percent said the same about Trump.

While more voters are more confident about Trump’s stamina to Biden’s––33 percent to 23 percent––Monmouth says “this is due to a partisan phenomenon where Trump’s base is more likely to offer its support without qualification.”

The new poll comes the morning after Trump challenged Biden to take a cognitive test.

He cannot pass the test I “aced”. He should give it a try!!! https://t.co/4U6pny2D6y — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 3, 2020

“I’ve been tested and I’m constantly tested,” Biden said earlier this week. “Look, all you gotta do is watch me, and I can hardly wait to compare my cognitive capability to the cognitive capability of the man I’m running against.”

He added: “This president … he talks about cognitive ability. He doesn’t seem cognitively aware of what’s going on. He either reads and or gets briefed on important issues and he forgets it, or he doesn’t think it’s necessary that he needs to know it.”