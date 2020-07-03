Trump In Mental Free Fall As He Thinks Democrats Want To Build Biden Statues

Trump is privately telling his friends and allies that Democrats want to build statues honoring former vice president Joe Biden.

According to The Daily Beast:

According to three people who’ve independently spoken to the president, Trump makes a point of regularly complaining that the media has not given him the kudos he deserves for “leading” what he deems to be a smashing economic recovery. He’s argued that if former Vice President Joe Biden were in the White House during the current moment, the media would be fawning over the strong job gains, including the nearly five million jobs that the Labor Department reported on Thursday had been added over the last month ending in mid-June.

Trump’s gone so far as to suggest that Democrats would want to build “statues” honoring Biden, one of the sources said. Elsewhere, he’s griped about how the “phony” polls conducted by independent organizations aren’t reflecting more voter enthusiasm about economic rejuvenation, another source recounted.

Trump’s whining about statues to Biden is a reflection of his jealousy of the presumptive Democratic nominee. Trump sees that most of the country respect Joe Biden in a way that he will never be respected.

The reason why Trump isn’t getting a bounce in the polls is that the coronavirus is still surging. People who were called back to work aren’t necessarily happy about risking their health and safety for a job.

Trump doesn’t get credit for wrecking the economy and then urging states to reopen too early. The country is seeing a virus feeding frenzy, not an economic recovery.

Democrats don’t want to build to statues to honor Biden. They just want to elect him president in November.

