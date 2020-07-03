Trump Boasts About Nasdaq Numbers as Death Toll Nears 132,000

President Donald Trump boasted about Nasdaq’s record close amid news that The Nasdaq Composite COMP, +0.52% rose 95.86 points, or 1 percent, closing at a record 10,154.63. As Marketwatch reported, “Nasdaq Composite soared nearly 31% over the period for its sharpest quarterly return since 1999.”

The president has made the economy one of the cornerstones of his campaign and this was reflected in a tweet he wrote earlier this morning.

“NASDAQ HAD ITS 23RD RECORD CLOSE OF THE YEAR. OTHER EXCHANGES ARE FOLLOWING CLOSELY BEHIND. TREMENDOUS POTENTIAL REMAINING. BIG MONTHS UPCOMING. NEXT YEAR, DEPENDING ON AN ELECTION WIN, WILL BE ONE OF THE BEST EVER!” he wrote, citing Fox Business host Lou Dobbs.

NASDAQ HAD ITS 23RD RECORD CLOSE OF THE YEAR. OTHER EXCHANGES ARE FOLLOWING CLOSELY BEHIND. TREMENDOUS POTENTIAL REMAINING. BIG MONTHS UPCOMING. NEXT YEAR, DEPENDING ON AN ELECTION WIN, WILL BE ONE OF THE BEST EVER! @LouDobbs — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 3, 2020

The president’s message comes as the death toll from the novel coronavirus nears 132,000. Cases of Covid-19 have spiked in states that reopened their economies too early and against expert advice. Arizona, Florida, and Texas––states that went heavily for Trump in 2016––have been recording their highest infection rates since the pandemic reached American shores.