Trump Butchers The Word Totalitarianism In Mount Rushmore Speech

Trump is showing even more signs of cognitive decline as he could not say the word totalitarianism in his Mount Rushmore speech.

Video:

Trump mangles the word "totalitarianism" pic.twitter.com/WZ70dwd1rv — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 4, 2020

It is obvious that this isn’t the same Trump who ran in 2016. Each public appearance features Trump looking, acting, or sounding frail and feeble. Donald Trump was never a man who had great strength of mind and character, but voters are watching what is left of him erode before their eyes in the most critical presidential election in almost a century.

Trump can’t drink water. He can’t walk down a ramp, and now his mind is leaving him, so he can’t pronounce the most basic of words. It is no wonder the Trump campaign is desperate to paint Joe Biden as mentally unfit. They don’t want the nation to see the declining shell of a human that Donald Trump has become.

