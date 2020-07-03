Trump To Admit Defeat And Tell America To Learn To Live With The Virus

The White House has found itself a new message for the coronavirus. Trump is going to tell the American people that we just have to live the pandemic he caused.

NBC News reported:

After several months of mixed messages on the coronavirus pandemic, the White House is settling on a new one: Learn to live with it.

Administration officials are planning to intensify what they hope is a sharper and less conflicting message of the pandemic next week, according to senior administration officials, after struggling to offer clear directives amid a crippling surge in cases across the country. On Thursday, the United States reported more than 55,000 new cases of coronavirus, and infection rates were hitting new records in multiple states.

At the crux of the message, officials said, is a recognition by the White House that the virus is not going away any time soon — and will be around through the November election.

The new message is the Trump administration saying that they aren’t going to do anything about the virus, so the American people are just going to have to live with sickness and death.

The White House’s new position is an admission of defeat. The virus won, so life should go on as usual besides all of the illness and death throughout the country.

The message is the sort of non-existent vision and leadership that America has come to expect from Trump, and it is one of the reasons why he is looking like a one-term president.

