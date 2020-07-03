Trump And Pence Have Given Nearly Two Dozen Secret Service Agents Coronavirus

Eight more Secret Service Agents have tested positive for coronavirus after they had spent days in Arizona preparing for Mike Pence’s trip there.

CNN reported:

At least eight Secret Service agents are currently holed up in a hotel in Phoenix, some suffering the flu-like coronavirus symptoms after coming down with the disease while preparing for a visit by Vice President Mike Pence, two people familiar with the matter say.

Last month, up to 15 agents who tested positive for the virus loaded into cars and drove themselves home, avoiding flights after becoming infected while preparing for President Donald Trump’s campaign rally, according to another source familiar with the situation.

….

At least eight Secret Service agents assigned to Pence’s detail ahead of his trip to Arizona this week tested positive for the coronavirus right before the vice president was scheduled to travel there, a law enforcement source told CNN.

Between Trump’s Tulsa rally, and Pence’s trip to Phoenix, nearly two dozen agents have gotten the coronavirus.

None of this travel by Trump and Pence is essential. Even though it has been disguised in Pence’s case as official government business, it has really been all about the 2020 election.

Trump and Pence are making Secret Service agents sick so that they can campaign.

The travel to make it seem like everything is normal strategy is backfiring. With each infected agent, Trump and Pence are proving their failure in handling the pandemic.