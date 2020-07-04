Joe Biden Makes Trump Look Like A Loser On The 4th Of July

In contrast to Trump, Joe Biden’s 4th of July message mentioned slavery, systemic racism, George Floyd, and offered a message of hope.

Video of Biden:

Our nation was founded on a simple idea: We're all created equal. We've never lived up to it — but we've never stopped trying. This Independence Day, let's not just celebrate those words, let's commit to finally fulfill them. Happy #FourthOfJuly! pic.twitter.com/1WrATlx8Xl — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 4, 2020

Here is the text of Joe Biden’s statement:

.@JoeBiden's July 4th message mentions slavery, the Civil War, systemic racism: "This Independence Day, let’s not just celebrate the words. Let’s celebrate that promise and commit to work — the work we must do to fulfill that promise." @cbsnews pic.twitter.com/zAQVw8Unxn — Bo Erickson CBS (@BoKnowsNews) July 4, 2020

At Mount Rushmore, Trump used a holiday that is supposed to be about patriotic unity to try divide America along old racial fault lines. As Trump spends his presidency in some weird parallel universe where defending Confederate statues is the biggest issue in the nation, Joe Biden is seeing America’s problems, looking us in the eye, and assuring the country that this is our moment to make things better.

Biden’s 4th of July message made Trump look small, and like a loser.

The Trump campaign is so worried about humiliation that they are going to cancel his convention in Jacksonville, yet they couldn’t stop Trump from humiliating himself in South Dakota.

Joe Biden is capable of being something that Trump will never be a compassionate and competent president.